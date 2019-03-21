NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Profits and revenues surge at Amazon's main Irish unit

By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 06:16 PM

Pre-tax profits at the main Irish arm of online retail giant Amazon increased by 30.5% to €39.46m last year, as revenues also soared.

Newly-filed accounts for Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd (ADSL) show that the company's revenues jumped by 49% to €1.65bn.

As of the end of December, the company employed 1,371 people; up by 182 in the year.

Globally, Amazon last year recorded revenues of $232.9bn (€205bn). Earlier this month, Forbes reported that the company's founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos has held his position as the world’s richest man with an estimated fortune of $131bn.

ADSL operates several data hub facilities in the Dublin area and last year secured planning permission for the first phase of a new €1bn data services centre at Mulhuddart in Co Dublin.

No defence raised to AIB's bid for summary judgment for sums of over €2.2m, court rules

The company paid corporation tax of €11m on its profits leaving a post-tax profit of €27.6m.

The company’s accumulated profits increased from €100.96m to €128.58m.

The increase in numbers employed by the firm resulted in staff costs increasing from €117.98m to €151.4m.

Another Amazon firm, the Cork-based Amazon CS Ireland Ltd (ACSI) - which operates a customer service centre at Cork Airport Business Park - also enjoyed sales growth last year as revenues increased by 11% to €119m.

However, the company recorded a pre-tax loss of €3.56m after incurring administrative expenses of €122.6m.

