News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Profit fall dents Kenmare Resources dividend cheer

Profit fall dents Kenmare Resources dividend cheer
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 06:25 PM

Irish mining company Kenmare Resources is confident of improving profits and meeting full-year production targets despite turbulent weather in its focus country of Mozambique damaging first-half profitability.

The company owns and operates the Moma titanium mine in the south-eastern African nation. While the mine was not hit by the two cyclones which devasted parts of the country earlier this year, shipping of product from Moma was impacted.

This partly drove a 21% year-on-year fall in first-half pre-tax profit to $22.8m (€20.6m) and a 12% drop in revenue to $122.7m. Kenmare's shares dropped as much as 4% on the results.

The company also announced a maiden interim dividend - of 22.6c per share - and said improved profitability in the second half should strengthen its first full-year dividend.

Kenmare is aiming to pay shareholders 20% of after-tax profits in any given foreseeable dividend, something which may strengthen on improved cash generation when production from Moma is increased by around 25% from 2021.

Kenmare still expects to produce 900,000-960,000 tonnes of ilmenite this year.

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

EFL frustrated by lack of progress as Bury’s football league future hangs in balanceEFL frustrated by lack of progress as Bury’s football league future hangs in balance

Profits soar at Eddie Hobbs firm as directors take hefty pay cutProfits soar at Eddie Hobbs firm as directors take hefty pay cut

The Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d thinkThe Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d think

mining

More in this Section

Huawei chief confident over future despite US export curbsHuawei chief confident over future despite US export curbs

Bets rise euro to weaken on ECB easy moneyBets rise euro to weaken on ECB easy money

Hotel group’s profits soar 44% to €8mHotel group’s profits soar 44% to €8m

US puts graphic warnings on cigarettes after court battleUS puts graphic warnings on cigarettes after court battle


Lifestyle

Timothy Grady is in Bantry this week to host a concert, and read from his classic book about the Irish in London, writes Don O'Mahony.Giving voice to the emigrant experience

A care home builds links with kids, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia.

When you think of someone who is “into skincare”, you probably imagine someone in a face mask.The Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d think

With the evenings closing in and a welcome chill in the air, it’s time to embrace the new season now.Make the Transition: Turn over a new leaf this fall

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »