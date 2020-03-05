News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Prof O'Reilly appointment at Mater Private Cork to help speed up access to obstetrics for women in Munster

Prof O'Reilly appointment at Mater Private Cork to help speed up access to obstetrics for women in Munster
Professor Barry O’Reilly, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, has joined the team at Mater Private Cork.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 03:50 PM

Professor Barry O’Reilly, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, has joined the team of top medical specialists at Mater Private Cork.

Prof O’Reilly will move his private practice to Mater Private Cork where he is seeing patients from Monday, March 9. He will see his ante-natal pregnant patients in his new consulting rooms and more specifically, he’ll carry out pelvic floor dysfunction, urogynaecology diagnostic and surgical procedures at Mater Private Hospital Cork.

CEO at Mater Private Cork, Donna Roche, said: “Barry is well known and highly respected amongst his peers, colleagues and his thousands of patients in Cork. Together we plan to improve access to obstetrics and gynaecology services for all women in the region.”

We are proud to welcome him to Mater Private Cork where our team of consultants and staff are leading the way in the provision of excellent private healthcare in Munster.”

Since graduating from the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) in 1991, Professor Barry O’Reilly has put in almost three decades of hard work and dedication to his career and vocation. He is the director of the Assert Centre at UCC but his primary role in Cork is in Cork University Maternity Hospital.

Prof O’Reilly said: “The Mater Private Group is a very dynamic organisation and they will help me to bring our vision to reality. The vision that we share is to provide a very efficient and ready-access service to the women of Munster who currently are waiting huge lengths of time. It’s very frustrating for both them and their primary care physicians to try and get timely access to hospital-based care, so working with the Mater organisation, we can radically improve this.”

He has developed a strong and internationally respected research program in various areas of female pelvic floor dysfunction, in particular, looking at the effects of pregnancy on the pelvic floor and ways of managing the devastating effects of pelvic floor damage resulting from pregnancy.

READ MORE

Business Movers

More on this topic

Ballymaloe Foods boss sees business thriveBallymaloe Foods boss sees business thrive

Offshore operators say the success of the Kinsale and Corrib gas fields must be repeatedOffshore operators say the success of the Kinsale and Corrib gas fields must be repeated

Michael Loftus takes on a new role in CIT executiveMichael Loftus takes on a new role in CIT executive

GRAPEVINE: NRF urges dithering employers not to miss out on top talent; plus other business newsGRAPEVINE: NRF urges dithering employers not to miss out on top talent; plus other business news

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Domino's pizza aiming to boost in-store food collectionDomino's pizza aiming to boost in-store food collection

Aviva blames the motor insurance levy for a fall in profitsAviva blames the motor insurance levy for a fall in profits

Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus

New hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demandNew hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demand


Lifestyle

Ahead of World Book Day on March 5, Áilín Quinlan picks out some of the new releases — and some beloved classics — for kids. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming down the line in adult fictionPage turners for every bookworm: Our picks to mark World Book Day

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »