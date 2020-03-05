Prof O'Reilly appointment at Mater Private Cork to help speed up access to obstetrics for women in Munster

Professor Barry O’Reilly, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, has joined the team of top medical specialists at Mater Private Cork.

Prof O’Reilly will move his private practice to Mater Private Cork where he is seeing patients from Monday, March 9. He will see his ante-natal pregnant patients in his new consulting rooms and more specifically, he’ll carry out pelvic floor dysfunction, urogynaecology diagnostic and surgical procedures at Mater Private Hospital Cork.

CEO at Mater Private Cork, Donna Roche, said: “Barry is well known and highly respected amongst his peers, colleagues and his thousands of patients in Cork. Together we plan to improve access to obstetrics and gynaecology services for all women in the region.”

We are proud to welcome him to Mater Private Cork where our team of consultants and staff are leading the way in the provision of excellent private healthcare in Munster.”

Since graduating from the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) in 1991, Professor Barry O’Reilly has put in almost three decades of hard work and dedication to his career and vocation. He is the director of the Assert Centre at UCC but his primary role in Cork is in Cork University Maternity Hospital.

Prof O’Reilly said: “The Mater Private Group is a very dynamic organisation and they will help me to bring our vision to reality. The vision that we share is to provide a very efficient and ready-access service to the women of Munster who currently are waiting huge lengths of time. It’s very frustrating for both them and their primary care physicians to try and get timely access to hospital-based care, so working with the Mater organisation, we can radically improve this.”

He has developed a strong and internationally respected research program in various areas of female pelvic floor dysfunction, in particular, looking at the effects of pregnancy on the pelvic floor and ways of managing the devastating effects of pelvic floor damage resulting from pregnancy.