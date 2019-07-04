Primark upbeat on Ireland as sales rise 4%

Discount clothing retailer Primark has said it is pleased with its trading performance in Ireland in its current financial year.

The Dublin-headquartered international retailer - which trades here as Penneys - said total group sales for the first nine months of its financial year rose 4%, despite an early summer performance blip in its shops in eurozone countries.

Primark said sales growth in the nine months to the end of June was driven by an increase in selling space. It added stores in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the UK and Germany. It also re-opened in Belfast after a devastating fire in its original store last August.

"As we celebrate our 50th anniversary we are pleased with the trading of the Penneys business across the Republic of Ireland this year," a Primark spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, Primark said it will move all of its buying, sourcing and merchandising staff and functions - currently split between Reading and Dublin - to its Dublin headquarters.

Approximately 220 UK staff have been offered relocation to Dublin. The company said the move is purely operational and unrelated to Britain's planned exit from the EU.

Primark said sales across its shops in eurozone countries picked up in June after a blip in May due to unseasonable weather conditions. However, it said its performance in Germany remains weak.

UK sales remained strong, as did its performance in the US where four of five planned new stores are due to open in the next 12 months.

Primark - which is owned by Associated British Foods - said it expects to see "good profit growth" for the current year as a whole, which runs to the end of September.