Primark to move 220 jobs from UK to Dublin

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Primark has announced plans to move more than 200 of its UK-based jobs to Dublin.

The group said that 220 staff currently based in Primark's Reading offices will be offered the chance to work at its Irish headquarters.

From September the brand, which operates here as Penneys, will amalgamate all of its buying, merchandising, design, quality and sourcing operations in the capital.

Primark has denied the plan had been prompted by Brexit.

Chief executive Paul Marchant told Retail Week: “Currently, our product operations are separated across two locations, Dublin and Reading. From September 2019, we will be amalgamating all our buying, merchandising, design, quality and sourcing operations to be based at our headquarters in Dublin.

“This change will ensure our business strategy and our expansion into new international markets is fully supported.”

The group’s director of people and culture, Lorraine Culligan, added: “It is important that the scale of our business and the needs of our customers are reflected in our internal structures as Primark continues to grow.

“All of our people who are in any affected roles will have the opportunity to work in Dublin. Our colleagues will be fully supported during this period of change.”

The company said they intend to keep their Reading office open, with around 270 staff not subject to the move to Ireland.

“Primark’s office in Reading continues to play a vital role in our business and many of our teams across a number of core functions will continue to be based there,” Culligan added.

