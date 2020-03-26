News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Pressure mounts on M&S and Dixons-Carphone

Pressure mounts on M&S and Dixons-Carphone
Marks & Spencer has had its credit rating reduced; while Dixon's Carphone admitted online sales wouldn't see it meet annual profit targets
By Geoff Percival
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 05:40 PM

Retail giant Marks & Spencer has had its credit rating reduced to ‘junk’ status — suggesting it may have difficulty repaying its lenders — and electrical goods group Dixons-Carphone has warned of an adverse impact on its profitability and cash position as the pandemic continues to batter high street traders.

Ratings firm Standard & Poor’s said it expects M&S’ sales to be significantly dented by the Covid-19 outbreak, and warned it could lower its rating even further if the UK government’s social lockdown continues into the second half of the year.

Dixons-Carphone — which trades across Ireland and the UK through the Currys-PC World and Carphone Warehouse brands — said good online sales won’t be enough to see it achieve its £210m (€230m) annual profit target, or to lower debt. Its closed Irish and UK stores will see it lose out on around £400m of additional sales.

Meanwhile, UK group Breedon — which owns the Lagan and Whitemountain construction services companies in Ireland — has temporarily closed most of its UK sites.

It remains open in the Republic, including at its cement plant at Kinnegad, and will continue operating pending guidance from the Government.

Breedon said it is well-positioned for the long term, but cannot provide accurate earnings guidance for this year due to the uncertainty over the impact of Covid-19.

Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties also suspended current year earnings guidance, but said it remains confident over its medium and long-term outlook.

READ MORE

Travelodge criticised after homeless and vulnerable asked to leave

More on this topic

Markets swing heavily after FTSE 100’s best day everMarkets swing heavily after FTSE 100’s best day ever

Fed debt purchase pledge fails to stem new wave of Covid-19 global stocks sell-offFed debt purchase pledge fails to stem new wave of Covid-19 global stocks sell-off

Sterling plummets to lowest in three decades as Covid-19 crisis deepensSterling plummets to lowest in three decades as Covid-19 crisis deepens

Greencore shares jump but ‘too early’ to call on longer term impactGreencore shares jump but ‘too early’ to call on longer term impact

TOPIC: Stocks

More in this Section

ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer amid jobs shakeout ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer amid jobs shakeout

James Dyson unveils design for coronavirus ventilatorJames Dyson unveils design for coronavirus ventilator

UK tells its banks: Keep lending to businesses through the Covid-19 crisisUK tells its banks: Keep lending to businesses through the Covid-19 crisis

Covid-19 finances: 'We can afford it, but doubts would begin to emerge after six months'Covid-19 finances: 'We can afford it, but doubts would begin to emerge after six months'


Lifestyle

The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as an Irish food community bulletin board to, where possible, enable the evolution of alternative safe-selling business practices.The Menu: a bulletin board for Irish foodies

This season’s colours and cuts mix up the wardrobe-staple trench, says Prudence Wade.From old classics to new twists – how this year is doing trench coats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »