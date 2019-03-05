NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Preparations have reduced no-deal Brexit economic damage, says Carney

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 07:11 PM

Bank of England boss Mark Carney has said the UK’s Brexit preparations have reduced the economic damage that could follow a no-deal withdrawal.

The governor said there had been “progress in preparedness” that has reduced the level of “economic shock” forecast if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

He told peers on the Lords Economic Affairs Committee that border agreements, the rollover of trade agreements and progress in the derivative markets meant the impact of a no-deal exit would be less severe than the Bank predicted in November.

But Mr Carney said a disorderly Brexit would likely still be a “material economic shock”.

In November, the Bank warned Britain would be tipped into a recession worse than the financial crisis in the event of a no-deal disorderly Brexit – and warned that the worst-case scenario could lead to Britain’s GDP falling by 8%.

However Mr Carney told the committee on Tuesday that recent developments meant the contraction may be 2% to 3.5% lower.

And he said: “Since we released those scenarios in November there have been some constructive developments in terms of preparedness – some of them have been detailed over the course of the last few weeks in terms of broader parliamentary testimony.”

Mr Carney explained: “If you took the scenarios that we had for a no-deal Brexit and you referenced the disruptive and the disorderly, and it depends what your counterfactual is – so what are we comparing it to – if we compare those as we did in November to our forecast of the economy at the time which presumed something broadly consistent with the Prime Minister’s deal… the potential hit to GDP was just under 5% in the disruptive and just under 8% in the disorderly.

“The items I indicated earlier, given our modelling of the situation, would pull back somewhere between 2% to 3.5% of those losses depending on the scenario.”

He added: “There has been progress in preparedness and that reduces the level of the economic shock.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Tánaiste continues no-deal Brexit plans

One in four believe Ireland would be better outside the EU - survey finds

Brexit jitters return to hit sterling ahead of UK parliament votes next week

No-deal Brexit could cause sharp unemployment hike – NI civil service chief


KEYWORDS

BrexitMark Carney

More in this Section

Aviva appoints new CEO

Ted Baker's controversial CEO quits

Income tax revenues clouded by payment issues

Expansion costs weigh on profits at Boojum fast food chain


Lifestyle

Burns survivor Catrin Pugh is the face of a new beauty campaign

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

Meet 2019’s new show plants – here are 10 to look out for

Chanel’s first show after Karl Lagerfeld’s death was an emotional tribute to the fashion giant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »