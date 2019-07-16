News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Pound slumps to two-year lows as no-deal Brexit looms into view

Pound slumps to two-year lows as no-deal Brexit looms into view
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 05:22 PM

The pound has fallen to its lowest levels against the US dollar for two years on Tuesday as traders feared that a no-deal Brexit was getting a step closer.

Both leadership contenders to become the next British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, toughened their positions on Monday night at the final face-to-face debate ahead of the result.

Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index, said: “The main source of the pound’s pain this morning is from Brexit and the returning fear of a no deal.

“The pound slumped to 2019 low’s in reaction to both remaining candidates in the Conservative leadership race, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt opposing the Irish backstop.

“This dramatically reduces the chances of a no-deal Brexit. Both have recently hardened their rhetoric on Brexit. Negotiations will undoubtedly grow more hostile under the next Prime Minister.”

By Tuesday afternoon, a pound was worth just 1.2399 US dollars, or a 0.94% fall on the day.

The fall in the pound comes despite robust jobs data and wages rising. But recent data on the services, manufacturing and construction sectors suggests the UK economy is in decline.

Retail sales stats have also shown that consumers are holding off big ticket spends on items such as fridges and washing machines, due to the potential risks a no-deal Brexit would have on the economy.

Shadow chancellor, John McDonnell – who recently revealed he supports a second referendum and would campaign for Remain, also blamed the hardening of positions by the Conservative candidates.

He said: “The instability and uncertainty caused by the Conservative Party leadership contest has real world consequences. The commitment of both contenders to a no-deal Brexit makes it even more important the Government put an end to playing games with people’s livelihoods and call a general election now.”

A falling pound could prove helpful to the London Stock Exchange, and the top tier FTSE 100 in particular.

The majority of companies on the FTSE 100 index tend to be internationally-focused firms, which trade primarily in US dollars.

A falling pound also makes shares appear cheaper to investors from overseas – becoming an attractive investment opportunity.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sterling slides to 90p against euro on prospects of Brexit Halloween frightSterling slides to 90p against euro on prospects of Brexit Halloween fright

CRH's €1.6bn sale plan in Europe engenders tepid reaction from investorsCRH's €1.6bn sale plan in Europe engenders tepid reaction from investors

Grieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstopGrieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstop

Brexit deadline could be extended, says European Commission candidateBrexit deadline could be extended, says European Commission candidate

BrexitdollarpoundTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Hong Kong protests hit Burberry but new design chief performing wellHong Kong protests hit Burberry but new design chief performing well

99 people lost homes as €683m paid out to those impacted by tracker mortgage scandal 99 people lost homes as €683m paid out to those impacted by tracker mortgage scandal

Philip Green’s Arcadia faces legal battle over restructuringPhilip Green’s Arcadia faces legal battle over restructuring

Ryanair to slash services on aircraft delays amid Boeing 737 crisisRyanair to slash services on aircraft delays amid Boeing 737 crisis


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »