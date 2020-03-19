Post offices to remain open with safety measures in place

Post offices will remain open with measures in place to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Many post offices around the country will have extended opening hours including opening at 8am on Friday for collection of pension payments.

An arrangement for vulnerable people to appoint a Temporary Agent for the collection of payments has also been introduced.

When collecting a payment, a Temporary Agent must produce the recipient's card as issued by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) as well as their own valid photo ID.

To become a Temporary Agent, the recipient must complete the required form which is available from the Post Office or can be downloaded here.

In the event that a Postmaster needs to self-isolate, arrangements will be made for payments to temporarily be available in a nearby post office.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) General Secretary Ned O’Hara said that the number of customers in the premises at any one time will be limited to comply with social distancing.

"The IPU also understands that the Department of Social Protection is working with An Post and will shortly announce new service arrangements to support social distancing.

“Hand sanitisers are being installed in all Post Offices as they become available and health and safety notices on social distancing are being placed in queuing areas."

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024