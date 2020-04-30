News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Post Brexit paperwork could make some NI-GB trade ‘unviable’

By Press Association
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 05:24 PM

Post-Brexit paperwork costs could leave trade across the Irish Sea in some products “unviable” unless a legal solution is pinned down, Northern Ireland’s largest retailers said.

Many firms have had to concentrate on the coronavirus threat and devoted little time to planning for the post-transition period next year, another business leader warned.

A Northern Ireland protocol designed to avoid a hard Irish border by keeping the country in line with EU regulations has threatened more red tape on commerce with Great Britain, companies fear.

Aodhan Connolly’s Northern Ireland Retail Consortium represents supermarkets like Sainsbury’s, Asda and Lidl plus a range of other retailers.

The director said they needed time to implement any new regime or it would not work.

“It needs to be pinned down. There is no Hail Mary pass, there is no gentleman’s agreement.

“That needs to be pinned down in legislation, in treaty, otherwise we are going to have extra friction which we cannot afford.”

The transition period runs out at the end of the year and Downing Street has insisted there will be no extension.

Mr Connolly said a typical lorry coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland contained 1,392 different products, about 500 of animal origin, potentially requiring a health certificate.

The documents cost £200 (€230) per product.

Mr Connolly said: “You can see how the costs rise.

“If all the paperwork is not right then that lorry is not getting on that boat.”

