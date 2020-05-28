News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Port of Cork announces new transatlantic shipping connection with US

Port of Cork announces new transatlantic shipping connection with US
Independent Container Line will operate a direct container shipping route between Cork and the east coast of the US.
By Alan Healy
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 06:12 PM

A new weekly direct transatlantic container shipping route between Cork and the US will commence next month.

The Independent Container Line (ICL) will sail from the Port of Cork every Saturday arriving on the east coast of the US 10 days later. The new service is set to commence with the sailing of the ‘Independent Vision’ on June 6.

CEO of ICL John Kirkland said Ireland is a market they were keen to develop for a while.

"We sincerely hope the Irish trade support this commitment by ICL, to bring Ireland its first direct weekly service to the USA East Coast. We look forward to working with the Port of Cork with their exciting expansion plans."

CEO of the Port of Cork, Brendan Keating said the timing of the announcement coincides with the upcoming opening of the new €80 million Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy. 

"It has the potential to grow cargo volumes from and to Ireland. This is a fantastic strategic development for the Port of Cork as we look to develop Ringaskiddy as a modern logistics hub."

Thomas Mc Hugh, Director of Public Affairs at Cork Chamber said it was very positive to see that connectivity with the USA has been enhanced. 

"In the context of the current pandemic and the shifting sands of Brexit, the Port's ongoing investment in the €80 million Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy is already proving visionary and purposeful."


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Daily Mail owner reveals 17% slump in circulation due to Covid-19 shutdownDaily Mail owner reveals 17% slump in circulation due to Covid-19 shutdown

Difficult times ahead for Dublin economy despite greater resilienceDifficult times ahead for Dublin economy despite greater resilience

Agriculture group says beef trade with China must resume at earliest opportunityAgriculture group says beef trade with China must resume at earliest opportunity

Four out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – surveyFour out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – survey


Lifestyle

Some days you’ve got to make your own sunshine, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Escape from lockdown loungewear with these creative closet options

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid era features in today's TV picks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »