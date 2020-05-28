Port of Cork announces new transatlantic shipping connection with US

A new weekly direct transatlantic container shipping route between Cork and the US will commence next month.

The Independent Container Line (ICL) will sail from the Port of Cork every Saturday arriving on the east coast of the US 10 days later. The new service is set to commence with the sailing of the ‘Independent Vision’ on June 6.

CEO of ICL John Kirkland said Ireland is a market they were keen to develop for a while.

"We sincerely hope the Irish trade support this commitment by ICL, to bring Ireland its first direct weekly service to the USA East Coast. We look forward to working with the Port of Cork with their exciting expansion plans."

CEO of the Port of Cork, Brendan Keating said the timing of the announcement coincides with the upcoming opening of the new €80 million Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy.

"It has the potential to grow cargo volumes from and to Ireland. This is a fantastic strategic development for the Port of Cork as we look to develop Ringaskiddy as a modern logistics hub."

Thomas Mc Hugh, Director of Public Affairs at Cork Chamber said it was very positive to see that connectivity with the USA has been enhanced.

"In the context of the current pandemic and the shifting sands of Brexit, the Port's ongoing investment in the €80 million Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy is already proving visionary and purposeful."