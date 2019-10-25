News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Pope and Beast from the East send profits tumbling at Dublin Zoo and Fota company

Pope and Beast from the East send profits tumbling at Dublin Zoo and Fota company
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 11:27 AM

The Pope’s visit and extreme weather last year contributed to profits tumbling at the company that operates Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park.

New accounts for the Zoological Society of Ireland show that profits last year decreased by 71% from €2.6m to €765,000.

The sharp drop in profits comes against the background of visitor numbers decreasing at Dublin Zoo by 88,818 last year from 1,108,728 to 1,019,910.

The directors state that 2018 was the eighth year in a row that visitor numbers topped the one million mark at Dublin Zoo.

Visitor numbers at Fota Wildlife Park decreased from 455,559 to 424,889.

The drop in visitor numbers contributed to revenues for the Zoological Society declining by 3% from €21.43m to €20.75m.

Dublin Zoo was forced to shut its doors for three days in August 2018 during the visit of Pope Francis.

The forced closure followed the zoo having to contend with the Beast from the East and one of the hottest summers on record here.

In an interview last December, Director of Dublin Zoo, Leo Oosterweghel claimed the pontiff visit “pulled the rug” from beneath them in terms of visitor numbers.

He stated: “First there was the extraordinary winter, it was hard to recover. Then we had this incredibly hot summer.”

Mr Oosterweghel added: “Then his holiness arrived the last week of August - we were closed for that whole period.”

He said that is usually the zoo’s biggest week of the year.

The profits at the Zoological Society were last year hit by increased staff costs from €6.68m to €7.19m as numbers employed increased from 162 to 167.

Thirteen key management shared €1m in pay.

The profits were also hit by the Zoological Society’s non-cash depreciation costs increasing by €477,000 from €2.54m to €3m.

Total funds at the end of last year at the Zoological Society amounted to €29.9m.

READ MORE

Up to 250 jobs announced for Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin

More on this topic

Business movers: New data security specialist with secure IT recycling company AMIBusiness movers: New data security specialist with secure IT recycling company AMI

Work ethic of employees key to soaring growth of Global SharesWork ethic of employees key to soaring growth of Global Shares

Calor Ireland appoints new chief executiveCalor Ireland appoints new chief executive

Proposed strike at refinery suspendedProposed strike at refinery suspended

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

The hard road to a Brexit trade deal is still far offThe hard road to a Brexit trade deal is still far off

'Bad day for passengers' as Ryanair criticises Dublin Airport's rise in passenger fees'Bad day for passengers' as Ryanair criticises Dublin Airport's rise in passenger fees

Business movers: New data security specialist with secure IT recycling company AMIBusiness movers: New data security specialist with secure IT recycling company AMI

Work ethic of employees key to soaring growth of Global SharesWork ethic of employees key to soaring growth of Global Shares


Lifestyle

On a recent trip to Northern Ireland, I was blown away by the explosion of artisan food and drink producers.Darina Allen: A Trip to Northern Ireland

This is one of those issues where some children seem to be moresusceptible than others.Natural Health: My baby has cradle cap; elderly mum struggling with urinary continence

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »