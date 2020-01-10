News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Poll: Majority in US would support wealth tax for very rich

Poll: Majority in US would support wealth tax for very rich
By Reuters
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 03:47 PM

The idea of imposing a wealth tax on the richest Americans has elicited sharply divergent views across a spectrum of politicians, with President Donald Trump branding it socialist and progressive Democratic presidential contenders Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders prominently endorsing it.

But it may have broad public support, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that found nearly two-thirds of respondents agree that the very rich should pay more. 

Among the 4,441 respondents to the poll, 64% strongly or somewhat agreed that “the very rich should contribute an extra share of their total wealth each year to support public programmes” - the essence of a wealth tax. 

Results were similar across gender, race and household income. 

While support among Democrats was stronger, at 77%, a majority of Republicans, 53%, also agreed with the idea.

A wealth tax is levied on an individual’s net worth, such as stocks, bonds and real estate, as well as cash holdings, similar in concept to property taxes. 

It is separate from an income tax, which applies to wages, interest and dividends, among other sources.

Asked in the poll if “the very rich should be allowed to keep the money they have, even if that means increasing inequality”, 54% of respondents disagreed.

“Rich people have a right to blow their money on Lamborghinis and world-wide cruises or whatever,” said Esin Zimmerman, 53, a lifelong Republican from Madison, Minnesota, who wants higher taxes for the wealthy. “But that money could be used in other ways that help people.” 

Ms Zimmerman said she would especially be in favour of a wealth tax that would help pay for government programmes for US military veterans, or help single parents with young children. “It could put the border wall up,” she said.

The results may reflect how the economic changes of the past roughly 20 years, from globalisation to the financial crisis, have shaped attitudes about economic policy.

But the concerns have been climbing since the crisis years of 2007 to 2009. 

Ms Warren and Mr Sanders have touted the idea as a way to help pay for major social programmes like Medicare for All and to reverse a stark rise in the share of wealth owned by the very richest Americans, known as the 1%. 

- Reuters

More on this topic

Minister welcomes positive growth estimates but warns tax receipts will fall Minister welcomes positive growth estimates but warns tax receipts will fall

Irish tax system top ‘for ease’Irish tax system top ‘for ease’

Lower taxes can uncork drink sector potentialLower taxes can uncork drink sector potential

ESRI steps up warning over corporation taxESRI steps up warning over corporation tax

Wealth TaxTOPIC: Taxation

More in this Section

''Financial feel good'' remains absent despite consumer uplift''Financial feel good'' remains absent despite consumer uplift

Apple’s Tim Cook to get award from TaoiseachApple’s Tim Cook to get award from Taoiseach

Providence Resources gets share price boost as new CEO unveiledProvidence Resources gets share price boost as new CEO unveiled

Stud farms say they could relocate if quarry is granted permissionStud farms say they could relocate if quarry is granted permission


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »