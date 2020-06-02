News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
P&O Cruises extends suspension of sailings until mid-October

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 10:57 AM

P&O Cruises has extended the suspension of sailings until mid-October as it seeks approval for enhanced safety and hygiene measures.

The UK’s biggest cruise line had previously cancelled trips up to the end of July.

It announced that it has paused its operations until at least October 15 as it is working with public health bodies “to approve further enhancement of the company’s already stringent health and safety protocols”.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “As a business, our operational focus is not ‘when can we resume sailing?’ but is instead ‘how can we develop a comprehensive restart protocol that will keep everyone on board, our crew and guests, safe and well and still give our guests an amazing holiday?’.”

