Plans lodged for 368 'boutique' student bed spaces in Dublin's Liberties

Monday, September 16, 2019 - 05:07 PM

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála for 368 student bed spaces in Dublin’s Liberties where the promoters are promising to provide high end student accommodation "akin to a boutique hotel".

The Ardee Point student accommodation scheme is to be operated by “luxury high end” UK-based student accommodation operator, NIDO Student.

According to consultants for applicants Summix FRC Developments Ltd, Thornton O’Connor Town Planning, NIDO Student “positions itself differently from standard student operators, providing accommodation akin to a boutique hotel and a range of services and events for both the residents and the local community”.

According to planning documents lodged with the appeals board, the NIDO Student “product is higher-end residences that include 24/7 security and night concierge service, housekeeping, maintenance and an experiential events programme focusing on social, learning and career events”.

The documentation states that NIDO “takes inspiration from a wide variety of specialist niches including boutique hotels, airlines, members' clubs and luxury brands”.

The planned student residence - to be located at the Brewery Block site bounded by St Luke’s Avenue, Brabazon Place/Row and Ardee Street at Dublin - is to have a gym and a cinema room.

According to the planning documents lodged, single-payment billing including all utilities, super-fast wi-fi and one touch maintenance and cleaning requests can be made through the NIDO Student app.

The documents state that following the Brexit vote, it is anticipated that Ireland - particularly Dublin, Cork and Galway - is going to benefit from an increased number of international students who may previously have been considering London for their studies.

Planning permission is already in place for 349 student bedspaces at the site. The new application is to supersede those plans and is not be in addition to the already granted 349 beds.

In total, planning permission has been granted for 3,888 student bed-spaces within 1km of the site in Dublin.

The promoters expect a breakdown of three quarters international student and one quarter Irish in the numbers to stay at the NIDO Student run accommodation.

As part of the service to students in Dublin, NIDO Student will stage leadership seminars, tech start-up seminars, CV workshops, presentation workshops, cooking classes, cultural events, interview workshops and charity partnerships.

The planning documentation states: “NIDO’s research has shown the need for 24-hour pastoral care, enabling students to study in a peaceful, comfortable residence but also to allow them to socialise and gain independence as they go through their student experience."

The student accommodation will range from two storeys to eight storeys.

Thornton O’Connor Town Planning state: “We submit that the proposal represents a significant investment in a strategically located site in inner Dublin City which is eminently suitable for a student accommodation given its proximity to a number of higher education institutions.”

Thornton O’Connor Town Planning argue that site “is extremely well positioned to address the significant shortfall of student accommodation in the city, which in turn, can lead to the release of private rented accommodation, which is in critical demand in the city”.

A decision is due on the application in December.

