Plans for new €75m Lusk Village Quarter including 150 new family homes launched

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 03:05 PM

McGarrell Reilly has launched plans for the new €75m Lusk Village Quarter in Lusk in Co Dublin, unveiling details for the delivery of exciting new amenities for the local community.

Lusk Village Quarter is an exciting new mixed-use development, spanning 15 acres including shops, cafes, Lidl supermarket, creche, an impressive public square with a newly commissioned art piece, village green, play-ground and over 150 new family homes.

The first phase of the project sees the delivery of 56 new family homes located at Station Road, Lusk which are now on sale, including 18 social and affordable homes.

The new residential development comprises of large two, three and four-bedroom family homes located within the Village Quarter.

Lusk Village Quarter was launched officially Councillor Adrian Henchy.

Sean Reilly, Executive Chairman, McGarrell Reilly, said:

We are delighted to mark the first key milestone in the delivery of the new exciting development at Lusk Village Quarter. The Quarter will provide top class amenities, community spaces and homes to complement the overall Lusk area.

"We are working closely with Fingal County Council to realise our vision for a community-first environment, with much needed shopping options, public recreation spaces for the area and great family homes.”

Lusk Village Quarter has secured full planning permission and work on the site commenced in early 2019 with work expected to be completed in 2020.

Map of Lusk Village Quarter. Credit: www.luskvillagequarter.ie.

As part of today’s launch, Lusk Village Quarter has also announced sponsorship with Lusk Roundtowers GAA for the Senior Ladies for the 2020 season.

McGarrell Reilly also confirmed that they will be consulting with the people of Lusk on the naming of the new public square at the heart of the quarter.

McGarrell Reilly has spent over €100m to date in Lusk and delivered over 700 homes to the area since the late 1990s. The new Lusk Village Quarter development will involve an additional €75m spend.

The new residential development comprises of large two, three and four-bedroom family homes located within the Village Quarter. Credit: www.luskvillagequarter.ie.

Kevin Duffy of Lidl Ireland said that Lidl is "excited with the prospect of being part of the Lusk Village Quarter scheme".

“Lusk is a bustling, thriving town which we believe holds enormous potential and, in our opinion, does not currently have adequate retail provision to meet the town's growing needs.

"Subject to positive planning permission being granted we could be serving customers in Lusk by Christmas 2020," he said.

Artists impression of the Lusk Village Quarter. Credit: www.luskvillagequarter.ie.

