Planning permits for homes fall but apartment numbers soar

By Aine Kenny
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 07:30 PM

The number of houses granted planning permission in 2019 fell for the first time in seven years, as the number of apartments granted permission rose sharply, according to new CSO figures.

Planning permission was granted to 19,670 houses in 2019, compared to 19,964 in 2018.

In total, there has been a 1.5% decrease in the number of planning permissions granted to houses.

However, overall the total number of planning permissions granted to dwelling units soared by 38% to 40,252 from the previous year, as the number of permissions for apartments climbed.

Permission was granted for 20,582 apartment units in 2019, compared to 9,138 units in 2018, and, for the first time, more apartments than houses were granted planning permission.

This may signal a turn towards higher-density living, which is common in other European cities, but the number is still lower than the peak of 32,077 apartment units granted permission, in 2004.

The link between planning permissions and new home builds is not a direct one. Only 21,500 homes were built last year, according to industry estimates, far short of the 35,000 units a year required to meet demand.

The regions with the highest proportions of granted planning permissions for new dwellings were the Eastern and Midland region and the South-West region.

The CSO figures also showed the number of applications lodged through the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme.

Developments of at least 100 residential units or over 200 student bed spaces can be made directly to An Bord Pleanála through an SHD application, bypassing the local authority.

Permissions were granted for 3,965 new houses and 12,841 new apartment units via SHD applications in 2019.

