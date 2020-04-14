Planning application to relocate Goulding facility in Cork

A planning application is to be lodged to relocate Goulding fertiliser facility from Cork’s south docklands to the former Irish Fertiliser Industries (IFI) site at Marino Point in Cork Harbour.

Goulding and Belvelly Marino Development Company (BMDC) have announced their intention to submit a joint planning application in May to Cork County Council for the proposed development.

If the development proceeds, it will free up large sections of land in the Cork docklands for future redevelopment.

This is the first joint planning application for the site and relates to the relocation of the fertiliser facility and also additional BMDC port operational use of the existing jetty to facilitate general dry cargo vessels at Belvelly Port Facility.

The former IFI site was acquired by BMDC in 2017. BMDC is a public-private partnership between Lanber Holdings and the Port of Cork Company.

Brendan Kent, COO of Goulding, said: “Goulding’s association with Cork extends as far back as 1856 when the company was formed. It has operated from its current city docklands site since 1955. The proposed relocation is in accordance with Cork City Council’s Local Area Plan for Docklands.

“This relocation will be a key enabler for the development of Cork docklands. It is also consistent with the Port of Cork’s plans to consolidate its activities downstream, which includes delivering on the potential of Belvelly Port Facility as an integral part of the development of Cork Harbour,” he said.