News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Planned €23m Irish embassy in Tokyo ‘to boost Irish food trade’

By Robert McNamara

Reporter

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 07:20 PM

An estimated €23 million investment in a newly planned “state-of-the-art” Irish embassy to promote Irish food and trade in Japan will pay for itself within two decades, Ireland’s ambassador to Japan has said.

The building in the Yotsuyo district in central Tokyo will be the single biggest sum ever spent on a building by the Department of Foreign Affairs and has been dubbed “Ireland House”.

The multi-use facility will host a residence for the Irish ambassador and will be used as a hub for diplomatic relations and the promotion of Irish food, alcohol, tourism, and other commercial interests as Ireland builds it ties with countries in the Asia Pacific.

Ambassador Paul Kavanagh said the estimated €7.7m spend on land acquisition and €15m on construction will likely be recouped by 2041 if it opens within the next two years.

The building is set to comprise an office for Bord Bia, which opened its doors in the current Irish embassy earlier this week. Ireland House will also have other official Government agencies on site, alongside seminar facilities and an exhibition area.

Ambassador Kavanagh said that Ireland House “will be a major gleaming platform for projecting Ireland and our many world-class offerings in Japan in a much stronger and more effective manner”.

“The food and agriculture sector is first up with the appointment of an agricultural attaché to the embassy this summer and the opening of the Bord Bia office,” the ambassador said.

READ MORE

How rural Ireland can tap the new agenda to bring jobs and wealth

More on this topic

How to maintain home security this summer during your holiday

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill to share first kiss

JD Wetherspoon eyes further Irish growth as it readies seventh pub opening

WRC rejects 'banter' claim from restaurant director who called bar manager 'queer' almost every day

Japan

More in this Section

Ryanair to buy Malta Air and expand Malta-based fleet

Paschal Donohoe 'acknowledges risk' of his fiscal policy but rejects Fiscal Council criticism

Ride-hailing service Bolt launches in London

Plan to halve 'green levy' may reduce electricity bills


Lifestyle

How to maintain home security this summer during your holiday

Design/Life: Profile of Karen Cody co-founder of MAKA Ceramics

4 wedding feast trends – and cocktails to match

Leopard print is in - for men

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »