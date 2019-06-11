Planned €23m Irish embassy in Tokyo ‘to boost Irish food trade’

An estimated €23 million investment in a newly planned “state-of-the-art” Irish embassy to promote Irish food and trade in Japan will pay for itself within two decades, Ireland’s ambassador to Japan has said.

The building in the Yotsuyo district in central Tokyo will be the single biggest sum ever spent on a building by the Department of Foreign Affairs and has been dubbed “Ireland House”.

The multi-use facility will host a residence for the Irish ambassador and will be used as a hub for diplomatic relations and the promotion of Irish food, alcohol, tourism, and other commercial interests as Ireland builds it ties with countries in the Asia Pacific.

Ambassador Paul Kavanagh said the estimated €7.7m spend on land acquisition and €15m on construction will likely be recouped by 2041 if it opens within the next two years.

The building is set to comprise an office for Bord Bia, which opened its doors in the current Irish embassy earlier this week. Ireland House will also have other official Government agencies on site, alongside seminar facilities and an exhibition area.

Ambassador Kavanagh said that Ireland House “will be a major gleaming platform for projecting Ireland and our many world-class offerings in Japan in a much stronger and more effective manner”.

“The food and agriculture sector is first up with the appointment of an agricultural attaché to the embassy this summer and the opening of the Bord Bia office,” the ambassador said.