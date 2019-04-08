NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Pinterest sets sights on €1.3bn in IPO

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 02:40 PM

Pinterest, which is among a number of tech companies planning to go public this year, hopes to raise as much as 1.5 billion dollars (€1.33bn) in its initial offering of shares.

The digital scrapbooking site said in a regulatory filing that it will put about 75 million shares up for sale at a price between 15 dollars (€13.30) and 17 dollars (€15.15) each.

At the higher end, that could put the value of the company at around nine billion dollars (€8bn), below the estimated 12 billion dollar (€10.6bn) value from earlier sales of shares to investors, according to reports two years ago.

IPOs from tech companies have dominated headlines this year.

The arrival of Lyft late last month did little to answer questions about how best to value tech companies with lots of potential but not much in the way of profits, at least not yet.

While Lyft has bounced back from a sell-off that dropped its shares well below its initial offering price, they remain below the heights reached in the flurry of first-day trading.

Lyft’s rival Uber, messaging app Slack and video conferencing company Zoom are expected to make their debut soon.

Pinterest claims more than 250 million active monthly users and more than two billion monthly searches.

The platform allows people to search for and “pin” images that interest them, whether it is fashion, sport, pets or travel.

Pinterest has long shunned the label of being a social network.

It does not push users to add friends or build connections.

That means it has avoided the privacy tangles that have ensnared companies such as Facebook.

Pinterest makes advertising revenue when businesses promote pins in users’ feeds.

The San Francisco company had revenue of 756 million dollars (€673m) last year, a 60% bump from 2017.

It had a loss of 63 million dollars (€56m) in 2018, compared with a loss of 130 million dollars (€115m) in 2017.

Pinterest was founded in 2010 by Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp, who are the company’s chief executive and chief product officer respectively.

The company has been working on developing its artificial intelligence search, which allows people to take a photo or upload a screenshot of an item and find similar products on Pinterest.

Pinterest’s stock will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the PINS ticker symbol.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Vodafone agree to system for tackling music piracy

County Council to examine if it should take control of towns' CCTV three years after equipment was bought

Richard Madeley apologises after swearing on Good Morning Britain

Union warns of ‘new era of economic decline’ in wake of Brexit

KEYWORDS

Pinterest

More in this Section

One restaurant closing every week since VAT hike, lobby group claims

First Trust Bank to rebrand as AIB in Northern Ireland

300 new jobs in Limerick as Johnson & Johnson announce €100m expansion

Predicted growth in GDP revised down as hard Brexit still on the table


Lifestyle

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »