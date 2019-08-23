News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Pilots being sought to test software changes on grounded Boeing 737 Max

Pilots being sought to test software changes on grounded Boeing 737 Max
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 07:53 AM

Pilots are being recruited to test changes made by Boeing to the flight control software on its grounded 737 Max jet, it is reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking for pilots both with and without experience of flying the planes, with testing due to take place in simulators.

Boeing is rewriting the Max’s flight control software after faulty sensor readings caused automated systems to push down the noses of planes that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

Exact timing and details about the testing are unclear, but it will be done before the FAA re-certifies the plane.

Boeing declined to comment.

The changes will make automated nose-down movements less powerful and easier for pilots to overcome.

The flight-control software, called MCAS, will also rely on two sensors instead of one.

Boeing is also working to fix a separate problem that FAA test pilots discovered in June and that could also push the plane into a dive.

Nearly 400 Max jets that were being flown by airlines around the world have been grounded since March, shortly after the second crash.

Boeing hopes to submit all changes to the FAA in September and get the plane approved to fly in November.

The Max has damaged Boeing’s reputation and finances, as dozens of families of passengers killed in the accidents have sued the company.

In July, Boeing reported a record loss of nearly $3bn for the second quarter due to a $4.9bn after-tax charge to cover the cost of compensating airlines that have been forced to cancel thousands of flights because of the grounding.

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this weekBusiness movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Windfarm owners face financial turbulenceWindfarm owners face financial turbulence

737 MaxBoeing

More in this Section

UK Ryanair flights take off as normal despite pilots’ strikeUK Ryanair flights take off as normal despite pilots’ strike

Here are the 9 steps for businesses to take to prepare for BrexitHere are the 9 steps for businesses to take to prepare for Brexit

Tesco ‘could ban brands’ with excessive plastic from shelvesTesco ‘could ban brands’ with excessive plastic from shelves

Around 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programmeAround 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programme


Lifestyle

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »