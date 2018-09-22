Phones fail to hit data quality standards

The vast majority of mobile phones sold on the Irish market fail to meet internationally recognised quality standards for downloading data.

A survey by ComReg, the telecommunications regulator, found most popular phones used by Irish consumers did not meet recommended levels of quality for accessing data.

File photo

The findings mirror the results of a similar study carried out earlier this year by ComReg to measure the quality of voice calls on mobile handsets — less than a third of models achieved a recognised standard.

The latest survey tested 71 mobile phones, including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, HTC, and Sony models, for the strength of the downlink between mobile base stations and handsets.

Phones were scored on their total isotropic sensitivity (TIS) which is a measure of the quality and consistency of mobile data services, with the lower scores indicating the strongest downlink connections.

The Cellular Telephone Industries Association, an international industry trade group, has recommended minimum TIS levels for various bandwidths including -89.5 for phones accessing the 800 MHz band — a common bandwidth used in less populated parts of Ireland. The average score was -91.

ComReg measured the download quality of the different handsets across four bandwidths when used with both the left and right hands, giving a total of eight test scores for each model.

No model passed all eight tests.

The Motorola Moto E2 was the best performer for the quality of accessing data, meeting six of the eight tests.