Phone giant sued over ad

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is taking South Korean electronics giant Samsung to court, alleging the smartphone maker has misled consumers about the water resistance of Galaxy handsets. According to the ACCC, ‘Samsung has widely advertised on social media, online, TV, billboards, brochures and other media that the Galaxy phones are water resistant and depicted them being used in, or exposed to, oceans and swimming pools.’
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Australia’s consumer watchdog has sued Samsung Electronics’ Australian unit for allegedly misleading consumers by promoting water-resistant Galaxy smartphones as suitable to use in swimming pools and the surf.

The world’s largest smartphone maker did not know, or sufficiently test, the effects of pool or saltwater exposure on its phones, when ads showed them fully submerged, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) lawsuit says.

The case is the first filed by a major regulator and could result in multi-million dollar fines.

It involves more than 300 advertisements in which Samsung showed its Galaxy phones being used at the bottom of swimming pools and in the ocean.

“The ACCC alleges Samsung’s advertisements falsely and misleadingly represented Galaxy phones would be suitable for use in, or for exposure to, all types of water… when this was not the case,” ACCC chairman, Rod Sims, said.

Samsung said it stood by its advertising, complied with Australian law, and would defend the case.

The South Korean electronics giant has spent heavily on advertising to rebuild public faith in its premium smartphones, following the costly recall of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 in 2016.

It is due to announce preliminary quarterly earnings later today, when it is expected to flag a profit plunge, due to falls in chip prices.

Samsung’s water-resistance claims came under heavy scrutiny as early as 2016, when influential US magazine Consumer Reports said the Galaxy S7 phone — which appears dunked in a fish tank in commercials — had failed an immersion test.

The company attributed that to a manufacturing defect, affecting a small number of phones, which it soon fixed. But customers online continued reporting problems, forum comments show.

Some consumers damaged their phones when exposing them to water and Samsung had refused to honour warranty claims, the ACCC said in the lawsuit, though Samsung said it complied with all of its warranty obligations under Australian law.

The regulator also said Samsung’s advice to some Galaxy model users that the phones were not suitable for beach or pool use suggested the firm considered that water could cause damage.

“Samsung showed the Galaxy phones used in situations they shouldn’t be to attract customers,” Mr Sims said.

- Reuters

TOPIC: Samsung

