Philip Lane appointed to European Central Bank's executive board

Friday, March 22, 2019 - 03:21 PM

Philip Lane has been appointed to a position on the European Central Bank's executive board.

The Irish Central Bank Governor was recommended for the job by the ECOFIN Council of Finance Ministers last month.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has welcomed the decision to appoint Mr Lane to the senior role.

“I am delighted that Governor Philip Lane has been appointed to the executive board of the European Central Bank,” Minister Donohoe said in a statement.

“Philip is an outstanding economist, and has made an important contribution over the last four years as Governor of the Central Bank.

This is an important and prestigious position. I am confident that Philip will excel in his new role at the ECB, and I wish him every success.”

