NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

P&G hit as costs climb

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Procter & Gamble (P&G) reported a decline in its third-quarter operating margin and said a strong dollar hurt sales of its grooming products, sending shares of the maker of Pampers and Gillette down.

Soaring commodity and transportation costs have eroded margins across the consumer goods industry over the past year. P&G said its core operating margin declined by 60 basis points to 19.9%, and was hurt by foreign exchange fluctuations.

The world’s number-one maker of personal care goods, which gets more than half its sales from outside North America, has tried to offset the higher costs by upgrading several products and then raising their prices.

P&G reported a 5% rise in organic sales, a keenly watched metric that excludes the impact of currency changes and mergers and acquisitions. Price hikes contributed two percentage points to organic sales growth.

Net income rose to $2.75bn (€2.44bn) in the quarter as sales rose 1.1% to $16.46bn.

- Reuters

More on this topic

Simon Cowell becomes a vegetarian ahead of his 60th birthday

Thomas Cook shares climb 17% on takeover talk

Culture and character should supersede talent

The EuroMillions results are in...

More in this Section

Twitter reports increase in revenue but fall in monthly users

Glounthaune shop secures planning permission for €2m redevelopment

US clothes rental company to create 150 engineering and tech jobs in Galway

Shoppers filmed in aisles by researchers analysing buying behaviour – report


Lifestyle

GameTech: ‘World War Z’ revives ‘Left 4 Dead’

Stories from a seanachaí at Cork World Book Fest

Ian McEwan's new novel takes on the robots

Hats off to Dali: Exhibition shows largest collection of artist's work in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »