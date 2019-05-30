Pfizer's 50-year history told through special exhibition launched by Tánaiste

The 50-year history of one of the largest contributors to the Irish economy is being told through a special exhibition launched by Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

To mark the anniversary of Pfizer's arrival in Ireland, and its annual €2bn contribution to the country's economy, the exhibition was launched at Cork City Library.

Pfizer opened its first Irish operation in Ringaskiddy, County Cork in 1969, with an initial investment of €10m. When then-Taoiseach Jack Lynch opened the pharmachem plant it employed just 16 people.

Pfizer's Irish staff numbers 3,700 - employed at six sites around the country: Ringaskiddy, Little Island, Newbridge, Grange Castle, Ringsend and City West.

“Pfizer was one of the first multinationals to respond to government policy seeking to attract investment in Ireland and the government and IDA have been very supportive of the company over the last 50 years,” Dr Paul Duffy, vice president of Pfizer Global Supply, said.

Colleagues have played an enormous role in helping grow the Irish operations. The Pfizer team in Ireland and the company contributes over €2 billion in economic output to the Irish economy annually.

"This is an exciting time for the company and we're currently recruiting for a diverse range of roles from manufacturing to accounting in our Irish operations,” Mr Duffy added.

“We're very proud of what Pfizer has achieved in Ireland and the contribution Pfizer makes to the local and national economy. Our colleagues based in Ireland play a key role in helping get much-needed medicines to patients around the world.

"This is an important era in the development of the company globally. Our goal is to develop medicines that transform patients' lives and we currently have over 80 innovative therapies in our pipeline," Mr Duffy said.

Pfizer's Paul Duffy receiving Pharma Leader Award in 2018.

Mr Coveney said the exhibition celebrates the successful partnership between Pfizer and Ireland:

“Over the last 50 years, Pfizer's grown to be one of Ireland’s leading employers and also one of the largest pharmaceutical investors in the State.

"The presence of companies like Pfizer is very important to our economic success and on behalf of the Government, we acknowledge and appreciate Pfizer’s continued investment in its Irish operations.

I know the people of Cork and beyond will enjoy this exhibition and take pride in the story told through these special images.

The exhibition, curated by Pfizer staff, features many images from the company's archive which showcase its history in Ireland.

The pictorial journey includes the company's first press conference, its first staff and the milestones that have brought the business to the success story it is today.

Admission is free and the exhibition will remain open at the library until June 14.