Permanent TSB announces mortgage rate reductions of up to 0.5%

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 11:23 AM

Permanent TSB bank has announced rate cuts of up to 0.5% on fixed rates for existing customers.

This is the fourth set of rate reductions and enhancements which the bank has announced in the past 10 months.

From Tuesday next, existing PTSB customers will be able to fix their rates for two, three and five years from 3.30%, 3.25% and 3.20% respectively.

These represent reductions of 0.4%, 0.45% and 0.5% for the respective terms available for existing customers.

Head of Mortgages at PTSB, Laura Temple, said:

“We have enjoyed great success in growing our market share in new business over the past few years.

Customers are showing strong demand for fixed-rate options as they seek to lock in lower rates for longer. These rate cuts offer value to our existing mortgage customers.

"We’re not finished in this space and continue to keep all our rates – fixed and variable - under review.”

