People working in Dublin City earn highest income

People working in Dublin City earn the highest income in the country taking in almost €40,000 in gross income.

Those with jobs in Donegal had the lowest income of just over €24,000 with people working in Monaghan and Leitrim only slightly better off.

Social welfare made up more than half of household income in a quarter of Irish homes in 2016.

Most households had two or more people earning an income.

The highest earning sectors in 2016 was the ICT, Scientific and Recreation sectors at €37,037.

Around €4 in every €10 earned by residents of Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal came from the Public Service, Education and Health sector.