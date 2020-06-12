News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

People queue from early morning ahead of Penneys reopening

People queue from early morning ahead of Penneys reopening
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 08:04 AM

People have been queuing at Penneys shops around the country since the early hours of this morning.

On-street shops are opening today after 12 weeks of closure with stores in shopping centres opening on Monday.

Fitting rooms will be off-limits, as well as make-up counters with signs in place to ensure social distancing.

One woman queuing outside Penneys in Waterford said she had been there since 5am.

Jeans, bedsheets, pyjamas, summer clothes and shoes were among the items shoppers were queuing up to buy this morning.

READ MORE

Woodie's DIY owner: Too soon to know if reopening sales jump will last

More on this topic

Number of passengers passing through Dublin and Cork airports predicted to fall by 26.5mNumber of passengers passing through Dublin and Cork airports predicted to fall by 26.5m

One person every five days admitted to ICU with Covid-19One person every five days admitted to ICU with Covid-19

All shops in NI able to open their doorsAll shops in NI able to open their doors

Paul Reid interview: Death of health staff is HSE boss's low point of Covid-19Paul Reid interview: Death of health staff is HSE boss's low point of Covid-19


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus