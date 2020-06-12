People queue from early morning ahead of Penneys reopening

People have been queuing at Penneys shops around the country since the early hours of this morning.

On-street shops are opening today after 12 weeks of closure with stores in shopping centres opening on Monday.

Fitting rooms will be off-limits, as well as make-up counters with signs in place to ensure social distancing.

One woman queuing outside Penneys in Waterford said she had been there since 5am.

Jeans, bedsheets, pyjamas, summer clothes and shoes were among the items shoppers were queuing up to buy this morning.

There’s people camping outside of Penney’s you must be joking 😂😂😂 #penneys pic.twitter.com/KRyEYzjqW9 — Eva 🥀 (@EvaChristinaMua) June 12, 2020