People encouraged to start search for Christmas jobs early

Jobs.ie is encouraging people who are looking for Christmas jobs to "begin their search now".

There is a big increase in the number of seasonal jobs being created in the run-up to December 25 this year.

They are reporting a 32% year-on-year rise in the number of seasonal roles on offer.

The jobs site says this also represents an 8% rise on this time five years ago.

The people behind the website say the increase includes opportunities for temporary and new part-time work, particularly in the retail and hospitality industries.

Christopher Paye, General Manager at Jobs.ie, said that now is the perfect time to apply for jobs for the upcoming Christmas period.

He said: “Seasonal Christmas roles are up significantly on this time last year.

"This suggests that retailers and the hospitality sector expect a bumper ten weeks between now and the Christmas holidays."

Mr Paye said that even though Christmas is still a few months away "employers are eager to have their seasonal positions filled ahead of time and are already starting to recruit.”

He added: “Shop assistants, visual merchandisers, stockists, make-up artists, face painters and Santa’s elves are amongst the long list of positions on offer in the retail sector this year, ensuring that there is something out there to suit everybody this Christmas period."