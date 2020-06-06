News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Penneys to re-open from June 12

By Michelle McGlynn
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 10:30 AM

Penneys has confirmed that it intends to reopen Irish stores with street access from June 12.

Remaining stores that are located in shopping centres will open on Monday, June 15.

Extensive measures will be put in place to help safeguard employees and customers and stores will follow all government safety advice.

Penneys said it will apply experience gained from opening stores across Europe.

"We know that life for our customers is going to look different for a while. We want our stores to be safe and reassuring places to shop and work," said Primark CEO, Paul Marchant.

"While it might take a little longer to get into our stores, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Penneys products and we have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing."

Mr Marchant thanked staff and colleagues for their commitment, strength and resilience.

Among the health and safety measures to be put in place include:

  • Limits on the number of customers in-store at any one time to allow for the appropriate distance in between customers and employees, following government guidelines.

  • Clear signage and floor decals, as well as dedicated employees and additional security staff, to guide customers through the store in a way that limits contact with others.

  • Every second till will be closed to allow more space between customers and between employees.

  We have temporarily closed off fitting rooms, customer toilets and our cafe and beauty concessions in stores which have them. We may review this policy as the situation develops and in line with government guidance.

    Employees and customers will be made available at the entrance, on the shop floor and back of house.

    Face masks and gloves will be made available to all Penneys employees.

    Perspex screens have been installed at tills to protect both customers and employees.

    The frequency and rigour of in-store cleaning will increase particularly around high frequency touchpoints such as tills, escalators, lifts and employee areas in back of house.

