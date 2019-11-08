News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Penneys staff on course for pay rise

Penneys staff on course for pay rise
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 05:15 AM

The Labour Court has recommended a pay increase of 2.25% for 5,000 workers at Penneys.

However, the recommended pay increase falls short of the 3.4% increase that the Mandate union was seeking on behalf of its members at the retail company.

In the recommendation, the Labour Court has back-dated the pay award to January of this year.

Commenting on the Labour Court recommendation, Mandate’s assistant general secretary Gerry Light said: “It is what it is. The recommendation doesn’t meet the claim that we made. That is a fact.”

Mr Light said that the recommendation is to go before a shop stewards’ meeting on November 20, and they will make a recommendation to members to accept or reject the proposed 2.25% pay increase.

Mr Light said that a ballot of members will take place shortly after the shop stewards meeting and he said that he hopes that a result will be available before Christmas.

In its claim, Mandate stated that the 3.4% pay claim is broken down into two areas — 2% for cost of living and 1.4% in lieu of productivity gains.

The dispute could not be resolved at local level and the claim was the subject of a conciliation conference under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Penneys told the Labour Court that it has better wage rates than others in the sector and that it also provides a comprehensive package of benefits for employees.

The company said that it currently has a five-point market leading pay scale in place. Mr Light said that Penneys is a very successful retailer.

He also said that “generally, Mandate has very good industrial relations with Penneys and they very much set the standard for others in the retail sector.”

Mr Light said that the ink will be hardly dry on the current agreement before Mandate will be in again to Penneys for a fresh pay increase for its members in 2020.

READ MORE

Savvi CU fined over pay and breaking loan rules

More on this topic

2,500 jobs at risk as Mothercare lines up administrators for UK business2,500 jobs at risk as Mothercare lines up administrators for UK business

Sales of electrical goods surge in 3 monthsSales of electrical goods surge in 3 months

TK Maxx bucks high street downturn on store expansion planTK Maxx bucks high street downturn on store expansion plan

Shares soar for online retailerShares soar for online retailer

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

EU sees rents helping to drive services inflationEU sees rents helping to drive services inflation

Flutter eyes drop in US losses this yearFlutter eyes drop in US losses this year

Savvi CU fined over pay and breaking loan rulesSavvi CU fined over pay and breaking loan rules

Question mark over buoyant tax revenuesQuestion mark over buoyant tax revenues


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »