News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Penneys owner scraps dividend to save cash during Covid-19 crisis for retailer

Penneys owner scraps dividend to save cash during Covid-19 crisis for retailer
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 06:08 PM

The owner of Penneys-Primark retailer will not pay an interim dividend to save cash during the coronavirus crisis and has booked a £284m (€325m) charge to reflect an expected lower value of stock when its stores reopen.

Associate British Foods (ABF) also did not give profit guidance for its full 2019-2020 year to end-August, but reiterated they will be “much lower” than envisaged at the start of the financial year, because the group does not know when its stores will emerge from lockdowns across Europe and the US.

All of Primark’s 376 stores in 12 countries have been closed since March 22, representing a loss of £650m of net sales per month. “One of the world’s great clothing retailers is entirely shut,” chief executive George Weston said.

Primark, which does not have an online business, generates about half of ABF’s revenue and profit. It said it would be able to mitigate half of the operating costs of the Primark business while the stores remain closed, with 68,000 employees receiving furlough payments from governments across Europe.

ABF said its second half expectations for its other businesses - sugar, grocery, ingredients and agriculture - were unchanged. Shares in the group, the majority of which are owned by Mr Weston’s family, fell almost 6%, extending losses for 2020 to 28%.

The group’s first half to the end of February adjusted operating profit rose 7% to £682m on revenue up 2% to £7.6bn.

But statutory operating profit fell 38% to £349m after exceptional charges of £309m, including the provision for Primark stock. Mr Weston said it would be “entirely inappropriate” to pay an interim dividend. Not paying one will save the group about £100m.

READ MORE

Calls to ‘stick with the plan’ as number of Covid-19 deaths fall

More on this topic

The Frontline Worker: Commuting and long shifts in a day's work for intern doctor and bus drivers alikeThe Frontline Worker: Commuting and long shifts in a day's work for intern doctor and bus drivers alike

Tottenham’s Serge Aurier flouts government advice to train with Moussa SissokoTottenham’s Serge Aurier flouts government advice to train with Moussa Sissoko

Speculation hundreds of Bord na Móna jobs could be lost due to pandemicSpeculation hundreds of Bord na Móna jobs could be lost due to pandemic

Covid-19 claims another 44 patients as efforts intensify in nursing homesCovid-19 claims another 44 patients as efforts intensify in nursing homes


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus