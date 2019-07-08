News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Penneys founder Arthur Ryan dies, aged 83

Arthur Ryan
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 05:42 PM

The founder of Penneys, Arthur Ryan, has died at the age of 83, the company has confirmed.

Mr Ryan founded the first shop 50 years ago in Dublin, after being tasked by the Weston family to open a discount clothes retailer.

Since then, Penneys – which is known as Primark outside Ireland because JC Penney owned the copyright to the name – has gone on to have 370 stores across 12 countries, employing 75,000 people.

He was chief executive until 2009, stepping into the chairman’s seat until his death, overseeing much of the expansion, including opening the first British Primark store in 1973.

The boss also helped cement Primark’s name on the UK high street, buying 120 former Littlewoods branches in 2005.

George Weston, chief executive of Primark’s parent company, Associated British Foods, said: “Arthur Ryan will be remembered as one of the great giants of retailing.

“When my grandfather, Garfield Weston, and uncle, Galen Weston, recruited Arthur to run Penneys in 1969 with only one store in Dublin, they knew they were hiring an exceptional trader.

“But what three generations of Westons learned over the following decades was that Arthur was also a great leader and business builder, driven every day by a relentless desire to delight his customers.

“Arthur Ryan made fashion accessible to all and his legacy looms large. He built a phenomenal world-class retailer, the foundations of which will always belong to Ireland.”

His legacy will continue in the business that he founded and built

Paul Marchant, chief executive of Primark, said: “He challenged us all to be the best we can be.

“His drive and passion was always shown alongside great humility, integrity and support for our people.

“All of these characteristics remain guiding principles at Primark today.”

He added: “Throughout his entire career, Arthur remained deeply connected to the business and the customer, regularly visiting stores and walking the shop floor.

“His legacy will continue in the business that he founded and built.

“Those of us who worked closely with him will cherish his friendship and wisdom and he will be hugely missed by all of his Primark family.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Dead mouse and live cockroaches: 11 closure orders issued to food businesses in June

More on this topic

Elizabeth Warren says she has raised $19.1m for presidential run

'New lower running regime' raises fears for around 100 jobs at Moneypoint

Average of 50 domestic violence applications made every day last year

Works to stabilise historic Cork buildings to begin

Arthur RyanPrimarkRetail

More in this Section

Giveaway political budget is on the cards despite the Brexit threat

New EU leaders face an immediate threat of US 100% trade tariffs

Ruth Doris: Automating the mounds of paper for the legal eagles

Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs


Lifestyle

V-bar bikinis are the new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want copy this summer

The phoenix rises: New work after a conflagration for Cork artist Peadar Lamb

This is what to do if your child gets stung this summer

Weeding out smoking habit for sake of the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »