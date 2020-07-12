News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Pearse Doherty: Government and Tánaiste 'naive' to believe bankers

Pearse Doherty: Government and Tánaiste 'naive' to believe bankers
02/07/2020 Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 07:35 AM

Sinn Féin says the Tánaiste needs to correct the account of a meeting he had with senior bankers he gave to the Dáil.

On Thursday, Leo Varadkar said banks told him interest could be waived during people's mortgage payment breaks.

But in an interview yesterday, he said he had since checked his notes and discovered they told him they did have to charge interest.

Sinn Féin's spokesman on finance, Pearse Doherty, says Minister Varadkar shouldn't have taken the word of bankers.

"He now has a responsibility to go and correct the record of the Dáil but probably more importantly what he has a responsibility to do is to deal with this issue," he said.

The fact is, the banks have been giving the government the runaround on this.

"The government has been extremely naive to believe, hook line and sinker, the word of senior bankers and in the middle of all this here we have banks who are profiteering from this pandemic."

READ MORE

Twelfth of July: Crowds gather as bonfires lit amid coronavirus restrictions


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

GovernmentBankingMortgage

More in this Section

Up to 9,000 jobs to be slashed from Emirates due to coronavirusUp to 9,000 jobs to be slashed from Emirates due to coronavirus

Ireland faces second mortgage arrears crisis when payment breaks end this autumn, leading financial advisers warnIreland faces second mortgage arrears crisis when payment breaks end this autumn, leading financial advisers warn

EU's Michel proposes €5bn Brexit emergency fund that may help IrelandEU's Michel proposes €5bn Brexit emergency fund that may help Ireland

Pressure builds on Donohoe after UK cut Vat to boost pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 stormPressure builds on Donohoe after UK cut Vat to boost pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 storm


Lifestyle

Dr Martin Coyne, a GP based in Donegal, takes Catherine Shanahan through one of his work daysWorking Life: Dr Martin Coyne, GP, Co Donegal

A Spielberg classic, a host of Premier League ties and Romesh Ranganathan in the Sahara are among this weekend's top picksWeekend TV Highlights: Premier League action, The Voice Kids, and Romesh Ranganathan

Contents from two Cork houses at Woodward's auction, says Des O'SullivanOnline sale with socially distant viewing at Woodward's

Des O'Sullivan previews Fonsie Mealy's timed online collector's saleCork silhouettes, a massacre and a landmark of Irish printing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »