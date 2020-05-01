News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Passengers must wear face masks as Wizz Air resumes Luton flights

Passengers must wear face masks as Wizz Air resumes Luton flights
By Press Association
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 01:42 PM

Wizz Air will resume some flights from Luton airport on Friday with passengers required to wear face masks.

The Hungarian carrier will introduce new hygiene measures when it reopens its base at the Bedfordshire airport.

Flights are due to operate to Budapest, Lisbon and Sofia on Friday.

Other routes, such as Tenerife and Tel Aviv, will resume in the coming weeks, pending travel restrictions.

UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions prevent Britons from being allowed to travel to Luton airport for a holiday.

But people are able to fly for other reasons, such as to return home after being stranded overseas or if they are travelling for work.

New hygiene measures introduced by the airline include requiring passengers and crew to wear face masks, keeping a distance between passengers during boarding and an enhanced cleaning regime.

Customers are being urged to use online services for checking in and making purchases such as additional bags to “reduce non-essential interaction at the airport”.

Passengers are also being encouraged to using contactless payment methods if they buy anything while on flights.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Luton AirportWizz Air

More in this Section

Hire company sues An Post over van rental agreementHire company sues An Post over van rental agreement

McDonald’s takes a financial hit from Covid-19 lockdownMcDonald’s takes a financial hit from Covid-19 lockdown

Retail sales down, rise in online shopping in MarchRetail sales down, rise in online shopping in March

Nissan to phase in resumed vehicle production from JuneNissan to phase in resumed vehicle production from June


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan speaks to author Liz Nugent about her recovery following a three-month stay in hospital last year.Shape I'm In: Bestselling author Liz Nugent

Sharon Ní Chonchúir speaks to triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes about shifting her focus from all-out training for Tokoyo 2020 to the virus crisisOlympics dream on hold: Triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes on switching her focus from Tokyo to the virus crisis

The Taoiseach on the Late Late Show, the grand final of a quiz favourite, and a love letter to Hollywood's golden-age are among today's top picksFriday's TV Highlights: The Taoiseach on the Late Late and quiz grand final among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »