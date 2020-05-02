Paschal Donohoe: Oireachtas needs to 'come together' for Government business support

Business supports announced today are reliant on a new Government being formed.

€6bn euro has been unveiled to help companies re-open following Covid-19 restrictions - including a three month waiver on rates to local authorities.

The Taoiseach says he is hopeful a Government could be formed in June.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says parties need to come together to ensure stability for businesses.

He says: "There is much that can be done in relation to the set up for these funds before legislation is required.

"In order for all of this to be implemented that legislation will be needed [...] This will require the Oireachtas to come together."

Govt announces €6bn support package for businesses impacted by Covid-19

Commercial rates are to be waived for three months for business impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shortfall of €260m on local authorities is to be funded by the Government.

The Government had already brought forward a series of measures to support those impacted by the pandemic - including emergency income support such as the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

They have now introduced a number of additional measures to aid the economy as the Covid-19 restrictions start to be lifted.

A €6bn support package for farmers, small, medium and larger businesses has been agreed by Cabinet.

It includes allowing companies to get a low-interest rate loan to re-open their business.

The measures are: A €10,000 restart grant for micro and small businesses based on a rates/waiver rebate from 2019;

A three-month commercial rates waiver for impacted businesses;

A €2bn Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund within the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), which will make capital available to medium and large enterprises on commercial terms;

A €2bn COVID-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme to support lending to SMEs for terms ranging from three months to six years, which will be below market interest rates;

The ‘warehousing’ of tax liabilities for a period of 12 months after recommencement of trading during which time there will be no debt enforcement action taken by Revenue and no interest charge accruing in respect of the warehoused debt;

A commitment to local authorities to make up the rates shortfall, so that local authorities can continue provide full services to the public

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe said the measures are designed to “minimise the damage” of the pandemic.

Minister Donohoe said: “Covid-19 has created a world that none of us could have imagined just a few short weeks ago. Our collective public health has been targeted; our businesses, and our economy, have been shouldered with an unimaginable burden; and our society is grappling with this new reality.

. (PA Graphics)

"But, by working together, we are minimising the damage. The hard work of the Irish people has ensured that we are getting to grips with this disease, our people are united in caring for one another under the most extreme of circumstances and our businesses are attempting to adapt to this new and most challenging environment.

“On top of the measures previously put in place by Government, this suite of measures being outlined today is designed to build confidence, further assist businesses in terms of the management of their companies, and allow them to begin looking to the future and start charting a path forward for weeks and months ahead.

READ MORE Group calls on Govt to implement five measures to help retailers recover from pandemic

"We will continue to seek the best ways of supporting our people, and wider society, and rebuilding our economy so that we can get people back to work safely. We will do this by being cognisant of official public health advice and doing what is in the best interests of all our people.”