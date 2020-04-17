News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'

By Eamon Quinn
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 06:10 PM

Parcel firm DPD said it is seeking to recruit a further 100 drivers in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick, as online purchases boom and deliveries soar to households forced to stay at home during the Covid-19 crisis.

Delivery firms and couriers, along with parts of the healthcare, are one of the very few industries to be recruiting staff amid the massive jobs shake-out across the Irish economy in the last month.

Delivery volumes had “gone through the roof”, said DPD chief executive Des Travers. 

He said deliveries of parcels of electrical goods, pet food, and sports equipment had risen significantly. 

The firm had already hired 115 people to bring its staff numbers to 1,100 and was looking to hire 100 more drivers. 

The company is owned by France’s La Poste. 

"Drivers are reporting that people are waiting for their deliveries with even more anticipation that usual, that it’s the highlight of their day, particularly if they are self-isolating," Mr Travers said. 

