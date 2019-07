Free buses for people attending the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park cost almost €600,000.

The National Transport Authority made the payment to Dublin Bus, which revealed the sum in its latest annual report.

The Irish Times reports that the State-owned company increased its profits to €3.7m last year.

It had revenues of €263.3m and a surplus of €3.7m.

The number of passenger journeys also rose by 4.1 million to a total of 143.5 million.