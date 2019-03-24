Panti Bliss postpones opening of new Dublin bar amid fire safety concerns

Panti Bliss has been forced to postpone the opening of her new bar in Dublin amid fears over fire safety.

Panti, the drag persona of Pantibar owner Rory O'Neill, had hoped to open the new night spot, Penny Lane, around the corner from the popular Capel Street gay bar.

In an interview with RTÉ Radio One in January, Panti spoke about the new business.

"It is kind of a sister venue. It’s going to be different but we thought it would be nice if our regular customers recognised the connection."

Coming soon: PENNY LANE 2 Great Strand Street Dublin 1 pic.twitter.com/WXmdcNQg1X — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) January 15, 2019

She continued: "It's one of my favourite streets in Dublin, there's almost no chains apart from spar and AIB everything else is an independent business.

"There are four large hotels being built around there at the moment, lots of up and coming stuff.

"It's very diverse, we love working there and living there."

The Sunday Business Post reports that she and her business partner Jay Bourke will now have to make changes to the new bar and go back to court.