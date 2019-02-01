NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Paddy Power shares rise on eastern European gamble

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 05:18 PM
Geoff Percival

Shares in Paddy Power-Betfair jumped by as much as 2.5% on the back of the betting group taking a punt on the growing eastern European markets of Georgia and Armenia.

The company has acquired a controlling 51% stake in Tbilisi-based online betting company Adjarabet for £101m (€115m) and has an option - and expects - to buy the remainder of the business after three years.

Paddy Power-Betfair chief executive Peter Jackson said the acquisition is in line with the company's strategy of "establishing podium positions in attractive online markets".

Davy said the bolt-on buy will likely add a low-to-mid-single percentage to its 2019/2020 adjusted earnings forecasts for the company.

"While reasonably modest in the context of the overall group, it is a timely reminder that the group investment thesis extends beyond merely the evolution of sector regulation. The suite of growth opportunities available to Paddy Power-Betfair - both organically and inorganically - remain extremely attractive," said Davy analyst Michael Mitchell.

READ MORE: United Oil and Gas 'not ruling out' Dublin share listing

Adjarabet controls around 40% of the fast-growing online betting and gaming market in Georgia - through casino, sports, poker and peer-to-peer games.

The company also has a 10% share of the newly-regulated but high growth potential online betting market in Armenia.

Most recently filed accounts showed Adjarabet - which is being sold by a Georgian investment vehicle - to have revenues of around €56m and profits of €14m in 2017.

"It is currently a gaming-led brand, although the opportunity to bolster its sports betting proposition, as part of Paddy Power-Betfair, is obvious," said Mr Mitchell.


Related Articles

William Hill profits plunge

Betting stocks fall on US online fears

US punt could add €240m to Paddy Power earnings

Paddy Power sees Q3 revenue up 12%

More in this Section

Pyrrhic Brexit victories are of very little value

Diageo boosted by 5% jump in Irish sales

Wind power 'driving down the price of electricity', claims study

Sweetshop owners face gobstopping dilemma amid Brexit impasse


Lifestyle

The best Valentine's breaks to book now

What you’ll be wearing this spring: Annmarie O’Connor’s trend report

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »