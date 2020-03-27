News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Paddy Power owner's shares tumble as cash dividend pulled

Paddy Power owner's shares tumble as cash dividend pulled
With sporting many sporting events postponed, Paddy Power/Betfair has said that it expects to take an earnings hit this year
By Geoff Percival
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment is to pay its 2019 dividend to investors in the form of shares, rather than cash, as it looks to prudently manage its reserves in the face of industry uncertainty prompted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The betting services group made the announcement as it published its shareholder circular regarding its proposed $6bn (€5.5bn) takeover of Canadian online poker and betting business The Stars Group.

Flutter has also scrapped plans for a pro-rated dividend, reflecting its merger plans, and has suspended plans for a dividend based on its 2020 performance. 

Flutter’s normal 2019 dividend is worth 133p per share. 

Shareholders will vote on the moves at Flutter’s AGM, which is currently scheduled for May 14.

The Paddy Power and Betfair owner recently said that it expects to take an earnings hit, this year, of at least £90m-£110m if international sporting events remain off until the end of August.

However, the dividend news sent Flutter’’s share price tumbling by around 12%.

READ MORE

Retailer Next sees share price tank on closure of online sales channel

More on this topic

Coronavirus: Local and independent radio stations to get €2.5m from GovtCoronavirus: Local and independent radio stations to get €2.5m from Govt

Consumer spending 'may fall 10%' this yearConsumer spending 'may fall 10%' this year

Working life: Dr Sarah Coyle, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSEWorking life: Dr Sarah Coyle, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE

Video: Testing times for Irish sponsorship market in chaos of coronavirusVideo: Testing times for Irish sponsorship market in chaos of coronavirus

TOPIC: Coronavirus