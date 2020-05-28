News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Paddy Power owner taps investors for cash as online gaming revenues jump

Paddy Power owner taps investors for cash as online gaming revenues jump
By Press Association
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 07:25 PM

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has said it plans to raise cash to accelerate its expansion plans and bolster its finances amid coronavirus uncertainty.

The group, which also owns Betfair, said it intends to secure funds through the placing of eight million shares in an equity raise.

It came as the company, which completed its major merger with Stars Group earlier this month, revealed a jump in revenues for the current quarter on the back of strong online growth.

Group revenues jumped 10% in the period from the start of April to May 17 as it was boosted by a 92% surge in revenues from Poker Stars operator Stars Group.

It also reported significant jumps in its Australia and US arms, rising 56% and 61%.

The company said poker and gaming revenues grew as they “benefited from strong customer engagement” during the lockdown period.

It said growth has started to “moderate” as lockdown restrictions have begun to loosen and it said it expects this trend to accelerate as more economies open up.

Earlier in May, the British gambling watchdog told betting firms to tighten their measures to protect problem gamblers after a surge in online gaming during the shutdown.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power saw betting revenues dive 54% as it was hit by the mass cancellation of sporting fixtures and the closure of betting shops.

READ MORE

Aer Lingus and BA owner IAG 'won't be bailed out like Lufthansa' over Covid-19

More on this topic

Paddy Power owner's shares surge 10% as UK clears $6bn mega-dealPaddy Power owner's shares surge 10% as UK clears $6bn mega-deal

Shares in Paddy Power owner Flutter surge on €10bn mega dealShares in Paddy Power owner Flutter surge on €10bn mega deal

Paddy Power owner agrees tie-up with Canadian rivalPaddy Power owner agrees tie-up with Canadian rival

Paddy Power bets big on shop sale and lease planPaddy Power bets big on shop sale and lease plan


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Flutter EntertainmentPaddy PowerTOPIC: Paddy Power

More in this Section

Agriculture group says beef trade with China must resume at earliest opportunityAgriculture group says beef trade with China must resume at earliest opportunity

Four out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – surveyFour out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – survey

Irish economy set to experience largest annual decline in its historyIrish economy set to experience largest annual decline in its history

Mike Ashley fails in bid to trigger investigation into struggling DebenhamsMike Ashley fails in bid to trigger investigation into struggling Debenhams


Lifestyle

Some days you’ve got to make your own sunshine, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Escape from lockdown loungewear with these creative closet options

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid-19 era

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »