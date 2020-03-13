News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Pacemakers and insulin pumps vulnerable to hacking-HPRA

Pacemakers and insulin pumps vulnerable to hacking-HPRA
Hackers can force pacemakers to crash or reboot and threaten their users' health. Picture: Istock.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 04:05 PM

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has warned the public about the hacking threat to medical devices.

Devices running on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol are vulnerable to hacking according to the HPRA.

Insulin pumps and pacemakers were two devices highlighted as possible targets. Hackers can force the devices to crash or reboot and threaten their users' health.

Physical proximity to target devices is necessary to bypass security features.

The HPRA said the exploit codes are available but they do not know how widely.

The group has asked health professionals to work with manufacturers to identify at-risk devices.

READ MORE

Irish Life says it was entitled to not pay out on slain gangster's life insurance policy


More on this topic

Travelex starting to turn in-store systems back on after cyber attackTravelex starting to turn in-store systems back on after cyber attack

Travelex ‘being held to ransom’ by New Year’s Eve cyber attackersTravelex ‘being held to ransom’ by New Year’s Eve cyber attackers

Cyber crime — and how to beat itCyber crime — and how to beat it

Cyber attack here poses ‘immediate’ EU threatCyber attack here poses ‘immediate’ EU threat

TOPIC: Cyber Security

More in this Section

Applegreen dropping fuel prices by up to 10c per litreApplegreen dropping fuel prices by up to 10c per litre

UK chain Morrisons vows to pay small suppliers immediately to avoid coronavirus impactUK chain Morrisons vows to pay small suppliers immediately to avoid coronavirus impact

Markets stage minor recovery as governments step up coronavirus responseMarkets stage minor recovery as governments step up coronavirus response

Asian markets in turmoil againAsian markets in turmoil again


Lifestyle

Ed Power reviews the second album from former One Direction star Niall Horan.Heartbreak Weather review: Niall Horan ticks the boxes but doesn't cause a storm

Grow-it-yourself expert Karen O’Donohoe is calling on us to “put our money where our mouth is” and support local producers.Grow it Yourself: Back local producers before it’s too late

Top comics Des Bishop and Joanne McNally make for fun and feisty travelling companions in High Road, Low Road, a new series that sees celebrities paired on a unique travel experience.Des Bishop and Joanne McNally discover how the other half holiday

Covid-19 in numbers.COVID-19: 15 facts about the virus that has brought the country to a standstill

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »