News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Over 9,100 new homes built in first half of this year

Over 9,100 new homes built in first half of this year
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 12:23 PM

9,185 new homes were built in the first six months of this year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is an almost 17% increase on the same period in 2018.

The figures show that there were 4,920 new dwelling completions in the second quarter of this year, compared to 4,400 completion during the same period in 2018.

More than half of all new homes were completed in Dublin or the mid-east.

The number of scheme dwellings completed rose slightly, from 2,763 to 2,834, an increase of 2.6%, between the second quarters of 2018 and 2019.

Work on 758 apartments was finished between April and the end of June, with 570 of these situated in Dublin.

READ MORE

Irish Rail collects more than €1.2m from fare dodgers in last 18 months

More on this topic

Sinn Féin: Government's affordable housing plan too little, too lateSinn Féin: Government's affordable housing plan too little, too late

Average price of house sold in the first half of 2019 rises by 4% Average price of house sold in the first half of 2019 rises by 4%

Councillor hits out at developer for wanting to fence off green space in planned Dublin housing estateCouncillor hits out at developer for wanting to fence off green space in planned Dublin housing estate

Developers lodge plans for major housing developments in three countiesDevelopers lodge plans for major housing developments in three counties

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Applegreen buys into 23 plaza forecourts in USApplegreen buys into 23 plaza forecourts in US

Growing fears of world recession haunt global markets; Bank of Ireland shares slide 6% Growing fears of world recession haunt global markets; Bank of Ireland shares slide 6%

Flutter gambling shares surge 6% as investors renew focus on its bet on the USFlutter gambling shares surge 6% as investors renew focus on its bet on the US

Incoming Central Bank Governor accepts inquiry findings into New Zealand budget leaksIncoming Central Bank Governor accepts inquiry findings into New Zealand budget leaks


Lifestyle

Sarah Marshall looks at some of the architect’s finest works, which are open to tourists today.Visit the 8 American Frank Lloyd Wright buildings recently given UNESCO status

For starters, it makes you feel free, says Ella Walker.Cycle to work day: 8 things switching to a bike did for my wellbeing

Is any item more symbolic of our modern, disposable culture than the single-use coffee cup?Why your reusable coffee cup may be no better than a disposable

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »