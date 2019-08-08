Over 9,100 new homes built in first half of this year

9,185 new homes were built in the first six months of this year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is an almost 17% increase on the same period in 2018.

The figures show that there were 4,920 new dwelling completions in the second quarter of this year, compared to 4,400 completion during the same period in 2018.

More than half of all new homes were completed in Dublin or the mid-east.

The number of scheme dwellings completed rose slightly, from 2,763 to 2,834, an increase of 2.6%, between the second quarters of 2018 and 2019.

Work on 758 apartments was finished between April and the end of June, with 570 of these situated in Dublin.