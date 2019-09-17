News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Over 350 workers let go temporarily in Tipp 'as a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockade'

Over 350 workers let go temporarily in Tipp 'as a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockade'
ABP in Cahir. Picture: Google Maps
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 08:04 AM

The ABP food group confirmed this morning that 355 workers have been let go temporarily from its plant at Cahir, Co Tipperary.

The plant is a flagship facility for ABP, one of the largest privately owned food processors in Europe. The Cahir facility employs 650 people and slaughters cattle and produces and packs products for retailers.

In a statement provided to RTÉ, the company said "a further 182 jobs are threatened before the end of the week".

ABP has been blockaded for some weeks. Local negotiations had been taking place with protesters during that period.

The company said production has ceased in Cahir, adding that the job losses are "as a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockade. The protestors have stopped any product going in to or leaving the site".

ABP said it was dismayed that the blockade of its plant was continuing even after agreement was reached with the main farming organisations to resolve the dispute.

READ MORE

State and Apple's joint appeal over €13bn tax bill to be heard in Luxembourg today

More on this topic

MEP calls for 'urgent intervention' as almost 70 jobs to be lost in MonaghanMEP calls for 'urgent intervention' as almost 70 jobs to be lost in Monaghan

Planning permission refusal puts 300 ESB and Bord na Mona jobs at risk Planning permission refusal puts 300 ESB and Bord na Mona jobs at risk

Bord na Móna workers to protest against job losses in Co LongfordBord na Móna workers to protest against job losses in Co Longford

70 Bord na Móna staff facing potential lay-offs in the Midlands70 Bord na Móna staff facing potential lay-offs in the Midlands

TOPIC: Job losses

More in this Section

Irish exports to Britain down 6% as Brexit digs inIrish exports to Britain down 6% as Brexit digs in

ECB inflation message takes Beckett-like turnECB inflation message takes Beckett-like turn

Datalex claims to be well-positioned for sustainable profit growthDatalex claims to be well-positioned for sustainable profit growth

Hogan: Worst of Brexit can be mitigated with 'a little give and take'Hogan: Worst of Brexit can be mitigated with 'a little give and take'


Lifestyle

Make-up artist Terry Barber reveals the secret to pulling off the bold lip look.This is how to make black lipstick work in real life, according to a catwalk make-up pro

Off to the Japan? After a trip to Tokyo, Ella Walker outlines the best things to eat between matches.These are the dishes to try if you’re going to Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup

It still surprises me as I am achingly private and do not enjoy being at the centre of attention.This Much I Know: Actor Aislin McGuckin

Bride Geraldine O’Donovan felt as wonderful as she looked on her big day — knowing she was supporting a cause close to her heart as she donned her wedding gown.Wedding on the Week: Supporting a cause close to their hearts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »