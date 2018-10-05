Over 200 jobs at risk as Asda closes North London depot

The future of over 200 Asda workers has been thrown into doubt with the confirmation that a North London delivery depot will close.

The supermarket first announced in July that it would consult staff over the proposed closure of the Enfield Home Shopping Centre, which employs 261 people.

The facility processes orders for Asda’s home shopping operation, delivering groceries to around 4,500 customers a week.

Asda has pledged to redeploy some employees in new roles within the company, but a handful of redundancies have already been requested.

“Despite great efforts by our colleagues at Enfield, restrictions on the site mean we are not able to make the necessary improvements to meet the speed of fulfilment and product ranges that our customers now expect,” said Asda vice-president of grocery home shopping Simon Gregg.

“Following a consultation process we’ve made the difficult decision to close the facility.

“We will be working closely with our colleagues at Enfield to discuss the impact of this decision on them and look at alternative opportunities.”

The decision also follows the opening of two new fully automated facilities in Heston and Dartford since early 2017, which created 700 new jobs.

Employees were informed of the final decision on Friday.

In the event of redundancies, workers will be offered a package which union GMB called “comprehensive and valuable”.

But Mr Gregg promised in July that redundancies would be a “last resort”.

Keith Dixon, GMB regional organiser, praised the arrangements made for the site’s closure.

“The redundancy package is, in short, the most comprehensive and valuable package secured for hourly paid colleagues within Asda in the past eight years,” he said.

“Asda has also agreed to the proposal raised by GMB, that neighbouring Asda stores can be over contracted to secure redeployment.”

Meanwhile, GMB said it was working with its affected members to find new jobs, which may be outside Asda.

- Press Association