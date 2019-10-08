Over 100 firms to attend one of Ireland's biggest higher education jobs fairs in UCC

More than 100 companies, including IBM, AIB, Boston Scientific, Glanbia, Fexco and Pfizer, will gather in UCC tomorrow seeking to headhunt graduates.

The companies will outline their graduate programmes and opportunities at what is one of the largest higher education recruitment fairs in the country.

The organisers say that thousands of jobs are on offer — one of the country's biggest accountancy firms has 380 jobs alone and the recruitment fair is open to all current students at UCC.

A UCC spokeswoman said that since the improvement in the economy they have seen a marked increase in companies seeking out their graduates and they are encouraging all students to attend it.

The recruitment fair takes place in the Mardyke Arena from 11am-3pm.

Meanwhile, one of the world’s leading historians, Professor Heather Jones, will deliver the Diarmuid Whelan Memorial Lecture at UCC's Boole 4 Lecture Theatre at 6pm tomorrow .

Her subject will be ‘War, Monarchism and Republicanism in Ireland, 1912-23’.

She's Professor of Modern and Contemporary European History at University College London.