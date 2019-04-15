NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

'Our little village has been recognised for its big heart' - Doolin wins Fáilte Ireland award

Doolin village in Co Clare.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Doolin has been awarded Fáilte Ireland’s Destination Award for Excellence in Customer Service.

Tourism businesses in the popular Co Clare village undertook Fáilte Ireland’s Accredited Service Excellence Programme to achieve the award.

Almost 120 local tourism frontline staff across 41 local businesses completed a dedicated course of customer care training.

The programme is aimed at helping tourism businesses reach the highest standards in customer care.

Speaking at the presentation of the award, Dr Dean Panter, National Development Manager Hospitality Operations at Fáilte Ireland said:

“It is a marvellous achievement for Doolin to achieve the Destination Award from Fáilte Ireland.

"Today’s award substantially reinforces Doolin’s reputation as a destination where visitors are at the centre of everything a business does.”

Miriam Kennedy, Fáilte Ireland’s Head of the Wild Atlantic Way said:

Tourism is our largest indigenous industry with 260,000 people employed in the sector and the importance of tourism to local communities along the Wild Atlantic Way such as Doolin cannot be underestimated.

"In Doolin, the support for the training from the local business community has been overwhelming with 41 businesses getting fully behind the Programme with nearly 120 front-facing staff now trained to provide excellence in customer care.”

Niall Hughes, Chairperson of Doolin Tourism said it is a historic day for the village and that its community is thrilled that it has been recognised for its big heart.

"Today's award for Doolin is a validation of the warmth and welcoming nature of its people, who annually host hundreds of thousand of happy visitors.

"We are thrilled that our little village has been recognised for its big heart and the award is a confirmation that Doolin guarantees "best in class" customer service with a memorable stay and experience for every guest."

READ MORE

Guinness maker to remove plastic from beer packaging

More on this topic

Gunman who fled from raid wearing only underpants jailed after being shot by armed police

Gang-rape victim accuses investigating police officer of raping her

Cork City Council report data breach after councillor claimed parking offence warning letters found

Richard Bruton confirms carbon tax rises will be 'considered in 2020 budget'

KEYWORDS

DoolinCo ClareVillageTourismIrelandFáilte Ireland

More in this Section

Smart planning to keep finances in order

Setting business pulses racing with a twist on tweed

Counting the benefits and costs of IDA firms

Fisher-Price recalls 4.7m baby sleepers after 'reported incidents of infant fatalities'


Lifestyle

It’s 60 years since Some Like It Hot was released

Perilous life cycle of salmon

Geese can handle a little drama in their day

Female robin will paint town red when her mate’s away

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »