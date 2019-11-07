News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Otterbox opens new European HQ in Cork

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 05:07 PM

The US firm which makes some of the world’s toughest and strongest protective cases and products for smartphones and tablets has opened its new European headquarters in Cork.

Otter Products, a key part of a business founded in a garage in 1998 and which has grown to become a billion-dollar global empire, marks the official opening of its new premises on the South Mall this evening.

Its relocation to larger premises on the city’s ‘Silicon Mall’, which has the capacity to accommodate double its current workforce, was hailed as a significant boost for the city centre and its tech sector.

Thomas Mc Hugh, the director of Public Affairs at Cork Chamber, said it's another sign of investor confidence in the local economy.

"Generally, business confidence is high at 88% this quarter and locations such as the South Mall that are well-served by public and sustainable transport will continue to evolve and attract the best companies and talent to Cork," he said.

Otter Products EMEA, which includes the OtterBox and LifeProof brands, opened an office in Cork in 2010 with the support of the government through IDA Ireland.

It has seen significant growth across its European, Middle East and African (EMEA) markets over the last decade, with 50 of its 73 EMEA staff now based in the city.

The company said its decision to relocate the European headquarters from George's Quay to the new purpose-designed premises on South Mall represents a significant chapter in its growth and is a commitment both to its employees and to the EMEA market.

The new office has the capacity for up to 100 employees - a further sign of the business’ ambitious growth objectives, the company said.

Barrie Collins, its managing director, said: "Our people are central to our success and I see this office as a sign of where we are and setting us up for further expansion, as we near our 10th anniversary in Europe."

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, congratulated the company on the move.

“This new office gives them the capacity to grow and it further deepens their commitment to Ireland,” she said.

IDA Ireland’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said it was a significant milestone in the company's history in Ireland.

“The new office will support the company’s growth in Europe and adds to Cork’s vibrant business ecosystem," he said.

